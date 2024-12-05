Olbrys leads UMass against Northeastern after 21-point performance

Northeastern Huskies (1-5) at UMass Minutewomen (2-5) Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on Northeastern after…

Northeastern Huskies (1-5) at UMass Minutewomen (2-5)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on Northeastern after Megan Olbrys scored 21 points in UMass’ 57-53 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Minutewomen are 2-3 on their home court. UMass has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 1-4 in road games. Northeastern gives up 69.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.7 points per game.

UMass scores 59.7 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 69.7 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UMass allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Palmieri is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Minutewomen.

Maddie Vizza is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 6.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

