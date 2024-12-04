Olbrys and UMass host Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (1-5) at UMass Minutewomen (2-5) Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Northeastern after Megan…

Northeastern Huskies (1-5) at UMass Minutewomen (2-5)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Northeastern after Megan Olbrys scored 21 points in UMass’ 57-53 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Minutewomen are 2-3 in home games. UMass ranks eighth in the A-10 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Olbrys averaging 2.6.

The Huskies are 1-4 on the road. Northeastern has a 0-4 record against opponents above .500.

UMass scores 59.7 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 69.7 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 49.0 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 60.0 UMass gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Palmieri is shooting 32.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Minutewomen.

Maddie Vizza averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

