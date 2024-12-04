Oklahoma State to visit Tulsa Wednesday

Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-4) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -5.5;…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-4)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on Oklahoma State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 3-1 at home. Tulsa is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowboys play their first true road game after going 4-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 81.7 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Tulsa is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Oklahoma State allows to opponents. Oklahoma State’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Tulsa has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Hurricane.

Marchelus Avery is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Cowboys.

