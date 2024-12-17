Oklahoma State hosts Tarleton State for out-of-conference game

Tarleton State Texans (3-9) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays…

Tarleton State Texans (3-9) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays Oklahoma State for a non-conference matchup.

The Cowboys are 3-0 in home games. Oklahoma State scores 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Texans are 0-6 in road games. Tarleton State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.3 turnovers per game.

Oklahoma State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State’s 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Oklahoma State has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cowboys.

Izzy Miles is averaging 6.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Texans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.