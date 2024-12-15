Oklahoma State hosts McNeese after Heard’s 32-point game

McNeese Cowgirls (5-5) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (9-1) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts McNeese…

McNeese Cowgirls (5-5) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (9-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts McNeese after Stailee Heard scored 32 points in Oklahoma State’s 125-49 win against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are 8-0 in home games. Oklahoma State has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The McNeese Cowgirls are 0-3 on the road. McNeese averages 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Oklahoma State makes 51.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.3 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). McNeese has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 32.5% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, while averaging 17.2 points.

Kyla Davis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the McNeese Cowgirls, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

