Oklahoma State hosts Crooks and Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (9-4) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (10-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State takes on Oklahoma State after Audi Crooks scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 101-68 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Cowgirls have gone 9-0 at home. Oklahoma State is third in the Big 12 in rebounding with 39.5 rebounds. Stailee Heard leads the Cowgirls with 8.0 boards.

The Cyclones have gone 0-2 away from home. Iowa State averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Oklahoma State scores 88.3 points, 25.0 more per game than the 63.3 Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is averaging 16.8 points for the Cowgirls.

Mackenzie Hare is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 8.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 87.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

