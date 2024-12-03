Oklahoma State Cowboys to visit Tulsa Golden Hurricane Wednesday

Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-4) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-4)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces Tulsa for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-1 on their home court. Tulsa is eighth in the AAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dwon Odom averaging 4.5.

The Cowboys play their first true road game after going 4-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Oklahoma State is 4-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Tulsa’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 10.0 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Tulsa has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Golden Hurricane.

Marchelus Avery is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cowboys.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.