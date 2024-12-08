Oklahoma State Cowboys to visit Seton Hall Pirates Sunday

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-4)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on Seton Hall for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Pirates are 3-2 in home games. Seton Hall averages 58.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Cowboys are 1-0 on the road. Oklahoma State is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

Seton Hall is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Oklahoma State allows to opponents. Oklahoma State averages 24.3 more points per game (80.9) than Seton Hall allows (56.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 37.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Pirates.

Marchelus Avery is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cowboys.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

