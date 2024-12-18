Oklahoma State Cowboys to host the Tarleton State Texans Wednesday

Tarleton State Texans (3-9) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -21.5;…

Tarleton State Texans (3-9) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -21.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays Tarleton State in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Cowboys are 3-0 on their home court. Oklahoma State is 6-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Texans are 0-6 on the road. Tarleton State is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Oklahoma State is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.5% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Oklahoma State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Cowboys.

Chris Mpaka is averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Texans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

