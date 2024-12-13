Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays No.…

Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays No. 13 Oklahoma at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Cowboys have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Abou Ousmane averaging 7.4.

The Sooners are 9-0 in non-conference play. Oklahoma scores 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game.

Oklahoma State averages 81.4 points, 15.4 more per game than the 66.0 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 5.9 more points per game (81.7) than Oklahoma State allows (75.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ousmane is shooting 55.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Cowboys.

Jalon Moore is averaging 18.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Sooners.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

