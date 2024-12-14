Oklahoma State Cowboys and the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners square off in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -5; over/under…

Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Oklahoma and Oklahoma State play at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Cowboys are 6-2 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is 2-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sooners have a 9-0 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma is 8-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

Oklahoma State averages 81.4 points, 15.4 more per game than the 66.0 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 46.5% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abou Ousmane is shooting 55.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Cowboys.

Jalon Moore is averaging 18.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Sooners.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.