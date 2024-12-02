Oklahoma hosts Georgia Tech following Terry’s 25-point outing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces Oklahoma after Lance Terry scored 25 points in Georgia Tech’s 87-68 win over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Sooners have gone 4-0 at home. Oklahoma has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets play their first true road game after going 4-3 to start the season. Georgia Tech averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Oklahoma averages 80.7 points, 6.1 more per game than the 74.6 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech scores 15.6 more points per game (80.6) than Oklahoma allows (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is scoring 18.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Sooners.

Terry averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.