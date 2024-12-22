Okereke leads Cornell against Illinois State after 24-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (7-4, 0-1 MVC) at Cornell Big Red (7-3) Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Illinois State Redbirds (7-4, 0-1 MVC) at Cornell Big Red (7-3)

Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -6.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell faces Illinois State after AK Okereke scored 24 points in Cornell’s 88-80 win against the California Golden Bears.

The Big Red are 3-1 on their home court. Cornell is fifth in the Ivy League with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Okereke averaging 1.6.

The Redbirds are 1-1 in road games. Illinois State is second in the MVC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dalton Banks averaging 4.8.

Cornell makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Illinois State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Illinois State averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cornell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Noard is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Big Red.

Johnny Kinziger averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

