Ohio visits Saint Louis following Watkins’ 23-point game

Ohio Bobcats (2-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-7)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces Saint Louis after Kennedi Watkins scored 23 points in Ohio’s 69-60 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Billikens have gone 1-2 in home games. Saint Louis ranks sixth in the A-10 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tierra Simon averaging 6.5.

The Bobcats are 0-1 in road games. Ohio is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Saint Louis is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 37.3% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Saint Louis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Kennedy is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Billikens.

Bailey Tabeling averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 23.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

