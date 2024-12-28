Ohio visits Avinger and Georgia

Ohio Bobcats (2-7) at Georgia Bulldogs (7-6) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Ohio after Asia…

Ohio Bobcats (2-7) at Georgia Bulldogs (7-6)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Ohio after Asia Avinger scored 20 points in Georgia’s 72-56 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 in home games. Georgia ranks ninth in the SEC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Amiya Evans averaging 4.5.

The Bobcats are 0-3 on the road. Ohio has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Georgia’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 58.3 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 61.9 Georgia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Mauri Flournoy is shooting 37.7% and averaging 12.2 points for the Bulldogs.

Kennedi Watkins is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

