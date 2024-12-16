Ohio State hosts Valparaiso following Wright’s 26-point showing

Valparaiso Beacons (5-4, 0-1 MVC) at Ohio State Buckeyes (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Valparaiso Beacons (5-4, 0-1 MVC) at Ohio State Buckeyes (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Ohio State after All Wright scored 26 points in Valparaiso’s 93-77 victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Buckeyes are 5-1 in home games. Ohio State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beacons have gone 0-1 away from home. Valparaiso is seventh in the MVC with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Cooper Schwieger averaging 7.1.

Ohio State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 10.1 more points per game (78.8) than Ohio State gives up to opponents (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Buckeyes.

Tyler Schmidt is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Beacons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.