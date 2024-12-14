Ohio State faces No. 2 Auburn

Auburn Tigers (8-1) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Auburn Tigers (8-1) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on No. 2 Auburn in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Buckeyes have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Ohio State is sixth in the Big Ten with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Devin Royal averaging 10.4.

The Tigers are 8-1 in non-conference play. Auburn has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ohio State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 51.1% clip from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

Johni Broome is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.