Ohio State Buckeyes play the No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers (8-1) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays No. 2 Auburn at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Buckeyes are 5-2 in non-conference play. Ohio State scores 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 8-1 in non-conference play. Auburn is 6-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Ohio State averages 82.2 points, 15.1 more per game than the 67.1 Auburn gives up. Auburn scores 20.8 more points per game (87.0) than Ohio State allows to opponents (66.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: John Mobley Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 55.6% from beyond the arc.

Johni Broome is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

