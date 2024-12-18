Ohio secures 78-58 victory against Austin Peay

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton had 22 points in Ohio’s 78-58 win over Austin Peay on Wednesday night. Clayton…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton had 22 points in Ohio’s 78-58 win over Austin Peay on Wednesday night.

Clayton added six rebounds for the Bobcats (5-6). Jackson Paveletzke scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and added 11 assists and three steals. Ajay Sheldon had nine points and shot 3 for 4, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Governors (4-7) were led in scoring by Sai Witt, who finished with 21 points. Tate McCubbin added 11 points, three steals and two blocks for Austin Peay. Terrell Gaines also had six points.

