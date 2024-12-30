Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Ohio earns 103-52 victory…

Ohio earns 103-52 victory against Muskingum

The Associated Press

December 30, 2024, 10:22 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton had 13 points in Ohio’s 103-52 victory over Muskingum on Monday night.

Clayton had six rebounds for the Bobcats (6-6). Shereef Mitchell scored 12 points, going 5 of 6 from the field. Victor Searls finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Duane Davis finished with 15 points and three steals for the Fighting Muskies. Muskingum also got eight points from Ethan Taylor. Owen Emig also had five points.

NEXT UP

Ohio visits Central Michigan in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up