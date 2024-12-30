Ohio earns 103-52 victory against Muskingum

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton had 13 points in Ohio’s 103-52 victory over Muskingum on Monday night. Clayton had…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton had 13 points in Ohio’s 103-52 victory over Muskingum on Monday night.

Clayton had six rebounds for the Bobcats (6-6). Shereef Mitchell scored 12 points, going 5 of 6 from the field. Victor Searls finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Duane Davis finished with 15 points and three steals for the Fighting Muskies. Muskingum also got eight points from Ethan Taylor. Owen Emig also had five points.

Ohio visits Central Michigan in its next matchup on Saturday.

