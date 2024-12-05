Ognacevic scores 20 as Lipscomb beats Southeast Missouri State 78-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic’s 20 points helped Lipscomb defeat Southeast Missouri State 78-60 on Thursday. Ognacevic added seven…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic’s 20 points helped Lipscomb defeat Southeast Missouri State 78-60 on Thursday.

Ognacevic added seven rebounds for the Bisons (6-4). Gyasi Powell scored 19 points, going 6 of 9 (5 for 8 from 3-point range). Dylan Faulkner shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Troy Cole Jr. finished with 10 points and six rebounds for the Redhawks (3-5).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.