O’Connor scores 17 as George Mason knocks off Tulane 76-64

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Brayden O’Connor’s 17 points helped George Mason defeat Tulane 76-64 on Saturday.

O’Connor went 7 of 10 from the field for the Patriots (7-3). Darius Maddox shot 4 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Jalen Haynes shot 4 of 11 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Rowan Brumbaugh led the way for the Green Wave (4-6) with 12 points and four assists. Gregg Glenn III added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Tulane. Mari Jordan also had 11 points.

George Mason took the lead with 14:04 left in the first half and never looked back. O’Connor led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 45-27 at the break. George Mason was outscored by Tulane in the second half by a six-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Haynes led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

