O’Brien and Detroit Mercy host No. 20 Michigan

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-1, 1-0 Horizon) at Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces No. 20 Michigan after Emaia O’Brien scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 81-55 win against the Cleary Cougars.

The Wolverines have gone 6-0 at home. Michigan is 7-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Titans have gone 0-1 away from home. Detroit Mercy is sixth in the Horizon giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Michigan makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Detroit Mercy has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Detroit Mercy scores 14.3 more points per game (68.9) than Michigan allows (54.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Syla Swords is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Titans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

