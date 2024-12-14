O’Brien and Detroit Mercy host No. 20 Michigan

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-1, 1-0 Horizon) at Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-1, 1-0 Horizon) at Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces No. 20 Michigan after Emaia O’Brien scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 81-55 win over the Cleary Cougars.

The Wolverines are 6-0 on their home court. Michigan ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Iullia Grabovskaia averaging 2.8.

The Titans are 0-1 on the road. Detroit Mercy averages 20.3 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Michigan averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Syla Swords is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Titans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

