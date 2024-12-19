Obasuyi leads Georgia State against Kennesaw State after 20-point outing

Georgia State Panthers (6-4) at Kennesaw State Owls (4-5) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits…

Georgia State Panthers (6-4) at Kennesaw State Owls (4-5)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits Kennesaw State after Eghosa Obasuyi scored 20 points in Georgia State’s 107-49 victory over the Sewanee Tigers.

The Owls have gone 2-1 in home games. Kennesaw State ranks seventh in the CUSA with 12.6 assists per game led by Kailyn Fields averaging 2.6.

The Panthers are 1-3 on the road. Georgia State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kennesaw State makes 40.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Georgia State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Kennesaw State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyarah Berry is scoring 14.4 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Owls.

Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 13.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Panthers.

