Oakland visits No. 23 Arkansas following Christie’s 27-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -18.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits No. 23 Arkansas after Malcolm Christie scored 27 points in Oakland’s 73-70 overtime loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Razorbacks are 7-0 on their home court. Arkansas ranks fifth in the SEC with 39.8 points per game in the paint led by Adou Thiero averaging 10.9.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-6 in road games. Oakland is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Arkansas averages 81.8 points, 10.6 more per game than the 71.2 Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 64.8 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 65.8 Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Fland is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Razorbacks.

Christie is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 11.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.