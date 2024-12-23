Oakland squares off against Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (9-2) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-7, 1-2 Horizon League) Honolulu; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (9-2) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-7, 1-2 Horizon League)

Honolulu; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -12.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State and Oakland square off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Golden Grizzlies have a 3-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Oakland ranks fifth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Beavers are 9-2 in non-conference play. Oregon State is seventh in the WCC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 9.3.

Oakland’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Oakland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 13.2 points, six rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Grizzlies.

Damarco Minor is averaging 9.8 points, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Beavers: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.