Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers square off in Honolulu, Hawaii

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-1) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-7, 1-2 Horizon League)

Honolulu; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -6; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Loyola Chicago at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Golden Grizzlies have a 2-5 record in non-conference play. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tuburu Niavalurua averaging 4.3.

The Ramblers have a 9-1 record in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago has a 7-1 record against opponents above .500.

Oakland averages 62.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 64.5 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Oakland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: D.Q. Cole is shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 12.8 points.

Sheldon Edwards is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 11.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.