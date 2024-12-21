Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers play in Honolulu, Hawaii

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-1) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-7, 1-2 Horizon League) Honolulu; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-1) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-7, 1-2 Horizon League)

Honolulu; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago and Oakland square off in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Golden Grizzlies have a 2-5 record in non-conference play. Oakland is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ramblers have a 9-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Loyola Chicago scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Oakland’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago scores 9.5 more points per game (79.7) than Oakland gives up to opponents (70.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: D.Q. Cole is shooting 34.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Golden Grizzlies.

Des Watson is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Ramblers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.