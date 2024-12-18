Nziemi scores 13 off the bench, Longwood knocks off Campbell 77-55

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — ohan Nziemi scored 13 points off of the bench to lead Longwood over Campbell 77-55…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — ohan Nziemi scored 13 points off of the bench to lead Longwood over Campbell 77-55 on Wednesday night.

Nziemi also had five rebounds for the Lancers (10-3). Michael Christmas scored 11 points while going 4 of 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range). Colby Garland had 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Colby Duggan led the way for the Fighting Camels (5-7) with 13 points. Caleb Zurliene added eight points, two steals and three blocks for Campbell. Tasos Cook also recorded six points.

Longwood took the lead with 11:30 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 34-20 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

