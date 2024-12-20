Nye, Green lead balanced Alabama in 82-67 win over Michigan State women for the Spartans’ first loss

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored 18 points, Zaay Green added 17 and Alabama put all five…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored 18 points, Zaay Green added 17 and Alabama put all five starters in double figures and beat No. 15 Michigan State 82-67 in the West Palm Beach Classic on Friday, ending the Spartans’ record start.

The Crimson Tide (11-1) dominated the third quarter and led by as many as 22 before Michigan State (11-1) surged back to get within eight with just under three minutes to go. Alabama made 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter, 9 of 10 in the last three minutes.

Essence Cody scored 16 points, Karly Weathers had 12 and Sarah Ashlee Baker 11 for the Crimson Tide, who played their first ranked opponent, although California, which beat Alabama by four, is now ranked.

Julia Ayrault scored 18 points to lead the Spartans. Theryn Hallock added 14 and Grace VanSlooten had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The teams combined for 54 turnovers, 45 fouls and 46 free-throw attempts, making 35.

The Crimson Tide hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and 11 of 19 shots overall while Michigan State was 4 of 16 in the third quarter as Alabama turned a two-point halftime lead into a 62-41 advantage. Green and Weathers both went 2 of 2 behind the arc and score eight points.

A 14-0 run capped by Green’s 3 and a fastbreak layup made it 52-36. The Spartans missed six shots and finished the quarter going 1 of 10.

Ayrault and Hallock both had nine in the fourth quarter when the Spartans went 9 of 16 and Alabama was 4 of 11 with 10 turnovers.

After a slow start that saw Alabama take a 9-8 lead after one quarter the teams combined for 45 points in the second quarter and the Crimson Tide led 32-30 at halftime. There were eight ties and nine lead changes and neither team led by more than four points.

Alabama closes out its two games in the tournament against Richmond on Saturday. Michigan State returns to Big Ten Conference play at Maryland on Dec. 29.

