Nowell’s 17 lead Portland State past Northwest Indian 110-48

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Shane Nowell had 17 points in Portland State’s 110-48 win over Northwest Indian on Saturday night.

Nowell also added six rebounds for the Vikings (5-5). Jaylin Henderson finished 7 of 8 from the field to add 15 points. Qiant Myers had 13 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line.

Mycole Rodriguez finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Eagles. Tyasin Burns added 16 points for Northwest Indian. Anthony Snow also had eight points.

