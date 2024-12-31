Notre Dame visits Georgia Tech after Davis’ 24-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 0-2 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 0-2 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits Georgia Tech after Tae Davis scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 91-62 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-4 in home games. Georgia Tech scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 1-0 in ACC play. Notre Dame is eighth in the ACC allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Georgia Tech is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Notre Dame allows to opponents. Notre Dame averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Georgia Tech gives up.

The Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naithan George is averaging 9.9 points and six assists for the Yellow Jackets.

Braeden Shrewsberry is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Fighting Irish.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.