Notre Dame takes on Georgia on 4-game skid

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (7-1)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame heads into the matchup with Georgia as losers of four games in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Georgia is 7-1 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Irish are 1-0 on the road. Notre Dame scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Georgia averages 84.0 points, 12.5 more per game than the 71.5 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13 points.

Markus Burton is averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Fighting Irish.

