Notre Dame hosts Le Moyne following Dancier’s 20-point showing

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-8) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-5, 1-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-8) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-5, 1-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -20.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne plays Notre Dame after AJ Dancier scored 20 points in Le Moyne’s 80-76 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Fighting Irish have gone 5-1 at home. Notre Dame is ninth in the ACC in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Kebba Njie leads the Fighting Irish with 5.9 boards.

The Dolphins have gone 2-5 away from home. Le Moyne ranks seventh in the NEC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Notre Dame’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 16.7 points for the Fighting Irish.

Dwayne Koroma is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

