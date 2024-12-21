Northwestern Wildcats and the Howard Bison square off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Howard Bison (6-7) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (6-5, 0-1 Big Ten) Philadelphia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard and Northwestern…

Howard Bison (6-7) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (6-5, 0-1 Big Ten)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and Northwestern play at Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Wildcats are 6-4 in non-conference play. Northwestern gives up 67.7 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Bison have a 6-7 record against non-conference oppponents. Howard gives up 63.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Northwestern makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Howard has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Howard averages 59.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 67.7 Northwestern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Williams is averaging 11.5 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Destiny Howell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 58.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

