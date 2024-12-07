Northwestern visits No. 23 Michigan after Swords’ 24-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (4-3) at Michigan Wolverines (7-1) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Michigan takes…

Northwestern Wildcats (4-3) at Michigan Wolverines (7-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Michigan takes on Northwestern after Syla Swords scored 24 points in Michigan’s 76-65 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Wolverines are 5-0 in home games. Michigan ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 43.0 points per game in the paint led by Swords averaging 14.0.

The Wildcats are 1-0 on the road. Northwestern is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Michigan scores 85.8 points, 16.7 more per game than the 69.1 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Michigan allows.

The Wolverines and Wildcats match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swords is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Taylor Williams is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

