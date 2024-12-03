Northwestern visits Iowa following Barnhizer’s 23-point showing

Northwestern Wildcats (6-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -5.5; over/under…

Northwestern Wildcats (6-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -5.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits Iowa after Brooks Barnhizer scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 66-61 victory against the UNLV Rebels.

The Hawkeyes have gone 5-0 at home. Iowa averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats are 0-1 in road games. Northwestern ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Martinelli averaging 2.5.

Iowa makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Northwestern averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Iowa gives up.

The Hawkeyes and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc.

Martinelli is shooting 52.6% and averaging 20.3 points for the Wildcats.

