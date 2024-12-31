Northwestern takes on Oregon in conference showdown

Oregon Ducks (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon Ducks (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Williams and Northwestern host Deja Kelly and Oregon in Big Ten play Tuesday.

The Wildcats are 5-4 on their home court. Northwestern has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ducks are 0-2 against conference opponents. Oregon averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Northwestern makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Oregon has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The Wildcats and Ducks face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Harter is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.8 points.

Peyton Scott is shooting 43.5% and averaging 10.7 points for the Ducks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

