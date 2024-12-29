Northwestern State visits Texas after Pope’s 42-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (6-6, 2-0 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (10-2) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns…

Northwestern State Demons (6-6, 2-0 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (10-2)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -25.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas plays Northwestern State after Jordan Pope scored 42 points in Texas’ 98-62 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Longhorns are 7-1 in home games. Texas averages 8.7 turnovers per game and is 9-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Demons have gone 2-5 away from home. Northwestern State ranks sixth in the Southland scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Addison Patterson averaging 4.8.

Texas averages 85.1 points, 15.9 more per game than the 69.2 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arthur Kaluma is averaging 14.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Jon Sanders is averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

