Northwestern State visits Incarnate Word following Bailey’s 23-point game

Northwestern State Demons (3-5) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-3)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Northwestern State after Davion Bailey scored 23 points in Incarnate Word’s 86-75 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cardinals have gone 3-0 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks ninth in the Southland in team defense, giving up 73.6 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Demons are 0-4 on the road. Northwestern State averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Incarnate Word makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points higher than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Northwestern State has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

The Cardinals and Demons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Jon Sanders is averaging 13 points for the Demons.

