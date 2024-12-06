Northwestern State visits Incarnate Word following Atamah’s 20-point game

Northwestern State Demons (3-4) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) San Antonio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays…

Northwestern State Demons (3-4) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4)

San Antonio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays Incarnate Word after Vernell Atamah scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 80-45 win over the SUNO Knights.

The Cardinals have gone 3-1 in home games. Incarnate Word allows 65.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

The Demons are 0-4 on the road. Northwestern State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Incarnate Word scores 55.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 58.6 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has given up to its opponents (41.8%).

The Cardinals and Demons square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brynn Lusby is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Mya Blake averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

