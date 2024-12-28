Northwestern State visits Houston Christian following Prim’s 21-point game

Northwestern State Demons (3-7, 0-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-6, 1-0 Southland) Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian hosts Northwestern State after Kierra Prim scored 21 points in Houston Christian’s 79-68 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Huskies are 4-2 on their home court. Houston Christian is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Demons have gone 0-1 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is second in the Southland with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Jasmin Dixon averaging 5.8.

Houston Christian is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Houston Christian allows.

The Huskies and Demons match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Huskies.

Mya Blake is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Demons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

