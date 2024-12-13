Northwestern State puts home win streak on the line against Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-2) at Northwestern State Demons (3-5, 0-1 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-2) at Northwestern State Demons (3-5, 0-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts Central Arkansas trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Demons have gone 3-0 at home. Northwestern State is sixth in the Southland with 14.3 assists per game led by Mya Blake averaging 4.0.

The Sugar Bears have gone 1-2 away from home. Central Arkansas is fifth in the ASUN with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Abiara averaging 2.3.

Northwestern State makes 39.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). Central Arkansas has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake is shooting 46.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Demons.

Jade Upshaw is shooting 52.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Sugar Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

