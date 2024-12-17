Northwestern State plays South Florida on 5-game road skid

Northwestern State Demons (3-6, 0-1 Southland) at South Florida Bulls (5-6) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern…

Northwestern State Demons (3-6, 0-1 Southland) at South Florida Bulls (5-6)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State will try to break its five-game road losing streak when the Demons take on South Florida.

The Bulls have gone 5-1 in home games. South Florida ranks fifth in the AAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Mama Dembele averaging 5.3.

The Demons are 0-5 on the road. Northwestern State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Florida scores 60.6 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 57.8 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 62.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the 61.5 South Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bulls.

Mya Blake is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 15.1 points, 4.1 assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.