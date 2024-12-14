Northwestern State faces Central Arkansas, aims for 4th straight home win

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-2) at Northwestern State Demons (3-5, 0-1 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-2) at Northwestern State Demons (3-5, 0-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts Central Arkansas looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Demons are 3-0 on their home court. Northwestern State ranks fourth in the Southland in team defense, giving up 57.3 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Sugar Bears are 1-2 on the road. Central Arkansas ranks fifth in the ASUN with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Abiara averaging 2.3.

Northwestern State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.6 more made shots on average than the 3.5 per game Northwestern State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Blake is shooting 46.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Demons.

Jade Upshaw is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Sugar Bears.

