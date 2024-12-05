Northwestern hosts No. 19 Illinois following Jakucionis’ 23-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Illinois visits Northwestern after Kasparas Jakucionis scored 23 points in Illinois’ 90-77 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. Northwestern ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Martinelli averaging 2.6.

The Fighting Illini play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Illinois leads college basketball with 44.0 rebounds per game led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 8.9.

Northwestern makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Illinois has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The Wildcats and Fighting Illini match up Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinelli is scoring 20.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wildcats.

Ben Humrichous averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

