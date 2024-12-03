Northwestern hosts DePaul after Sullivan’s 22-point outing

DePaul Blue Demons (3-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on DePaul…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (3-3)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on DePaul after Grace Sullivan scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 67-54 win over the Cornell Big Red.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 at home. Northwestern is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Demons are 1-1 on the road. DePaul has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Northwestern is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul has shot at a 37.6% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 39.4% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Williams is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Jorie Allen is averaging 19 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Blue Demons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

