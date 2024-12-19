Northern Kentucky visits UCSD after Sugapong’s 24-point showing

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-9, 0-2 Horizon) at UCSD Tritons (3-8, 1-1 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-9, 0-2 Horizon) at UCSD Tritons (3-8, 1-1 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on Northern Kentucky after Sumayah Sugapong scored 24 points in UCSD’s 81-58 win over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Tritons have gone 1-4 at home. UCSD is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

The Norse are 1-5 on the road. Northern Kentucky is 1-2 in one-possession games.

UCSD’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 39.9% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sugapong is shooting 32.9% and averaging 13.0 points for the Tritons.

Halle Idowu is averaging 13.3 points for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 2-8, averaging 61.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Norse: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

