Northern Kentucky takes on Ball State, aims to halt 6-game slide

Ball State Cardinals (6-4) at Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8, 0-2 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky comes into the matchup against Ball State as losers of six straight games.

The Norse have gone 1-3 in home games. Northern Kentucky is sixth in the Horizon scoring 63.9 points while shooting 39.2% from the field.

The Cardinals are 1-1 on the road. Ball State is fifth in the MAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Ally Becki averaging 5.7.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Ball State allows. Ball State’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Northern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Halle Idowu is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Norse.

Lachelle Austin averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.